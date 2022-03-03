Special city council meeting held to begin negotiations with Local 1499 Firefighter's Union By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- A special city council meeting was held today to begin negotiations for the Collective Bargaining Agreement between IAFF Local 1499 and the city of Rock Springs. No decisions were made and another meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Council Meeting City Politics Commerce Public Authority Agreement Collective Bargaining Decision Negotiations Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.