ROCK SPRINGS – A special city council meeting was held to discuss the county’s ambulance service and the possible consolidation of Castle Rock Ambulance Service and Sweetwater Medics on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
During the Castle Rock Hospital District’s board meeting on Dec. 7, board members made the decision to move forward with the potential of expanding their ambulance service countywide.
Where there was no official vote, they did decide to move into discovery for the potential consolidation with Sweetwater Medics that is contingent on coming to an agreement with the county.
Castle Rock Hospital District’s CEO Bailie Dockter said that they have started in discovery with looking at exactly how many ambulances would be needed.
“We have employed the SafeTech Solutions consultant to help us,” Dockter said. “He’s been working with Ron Gatti and I to get access to the reports that the state houses for both of our services.”
Dockter said that as far as resources go concerning what they would need from Rock Springs, it would be additional staff.
Director of Sweetwater Medics Ron Gatti said that with the right wages and benefits, along with an improved system, he feels like they will “get employees flocking to us.”
A major discussion point surrounding the county’s ambulance service has been how it will be funded moving forward.
House District 48 Rep. Clark Stith was among those who attended the meeting and stated that Gov. Mark Gordon will present his recommendations to the joint appropriations committee on Dec. 16 on what the ARPA funds should be used for.
“What he wants to use the funds for includes EMS,” Stith said.
“There is one component of what he will discuss that they’re calling which is called ‘stabilization of EMS.’ I think that the practical matters means that Sweetwater County, which now spends $1 million a year in subsidies to Castle Rock and Sweetwater Medics, may get some ARPA funding.”
Stith also said that he expects it to be a high priority all across the state.
During the special city council meeting, potential locations for the consolidation were also discussed.
“The schedule for employees is one of the considerations as to whether or not you need sleeping quarters for the facility,” Dockter said. “How many ambulances we need will obviously affect how large of a space we’ll need.”
Dockter went on to say that the needed aspects for a potential location will be something that is looked at by the SafeTech Solutions consultant in order to aid in that search.
Mayor of Rock Springs Tim Kaumo said that he would also be looking for possible locations around the Rock Springs area.
“In the meantime, I will do my best to look around at our inventory to see if there’s something more centrally located that the city of Rock Springs that can be used,” Kaumo said. “But it’s going to be very critical that we have the criteria of what is needed.”
Sweetwater County commissioner Roy Lloyd stated during the meeting that he was glad to see some movement has been made to solve the ambulance service issue.
“We’re actually seeing some progression. Even though way may not be where we want to be long term, I think we have a solid plan to get us there,” Lloyd said. “I do think everyone has been working weel together to move forward.”