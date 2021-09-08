Crash
Buy Now

LANDER -- On Sept. 4, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost three on Wyoming 131 south of Lander, Wyoming. At 8:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Porsche Boxster was northbound on Wyoming 131 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right.  The Porsche exited the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree.   

The driver of the Porsche has been identified as 29-year-old Colordao resident Edward G. Marovich.  Marovich was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old California resident Rinaudo Ciara. Ciara was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sage West for injuries sustained in the crash.         

Speed is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 78th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 87 in 2020, 110 in 2019, and 75 in 2018 to date.  

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus