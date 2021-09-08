...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Thursday, September 9.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over the western U.S. will continue
to spread into western and central Wyoming tonight and Thursday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
LANDER -- On Sept. 4, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost three on Wyoming 131 south of Lander, Wyoming. At 8:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2004 Porsche Boxster was northbound on Wyoming 131 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The Porsche exited the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree.
The driver of the Porsche has been identified as 29-year-old Colordao resident Edward G. Marovich. Marovich was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old California resident Rinaudo Ciara. Ciara was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sage West for injuries sustained in the crash.
Speed is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 78th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 87 in 2020, 110 in 2019, and 75 in 2018 to date.