Kaden Wright, a Rock Springs High School senior, reminds those who are struggling with mental illness to call 988 as he races to the finish line at Sweetwater Speedway. The next race takes place on Aug. 18 and 19.
ROCK SPRINGS – With four wheels and an engine, a teenage race car driver is spreading suicide awareness and mental health to Sweetwater County on the racetrack.
Kaden Wright, a Rock Springs High School senior, hopes that when spectators see his car with 988 designed on it, in bright purple, they will realize that they are not alone in their fight with mental illness.
988 is the three-digit dialing code that connects callers to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
“They don’t need to fight alone,” said Wright. “They have others who will listen and help.”
Wright said that he wanted to spread an important message along with racing, something that he and his family have always been involved in and enjoyed.
“It’s the best way to do it. You can’t miss it,” he pointed out. “988 on my car is easy to notice.”
He added that everyone personally knows someone or knows of a person in the community who had taken his or her life.
“It affects all of us,” he expressed, noting that he has suffered from mental issues himself.
He realized, as a junior at RSHS, that he has attention deficit disorder (ADD).
“The kind of stress I had was so much that it wouldn’t go away,” he explained. “That stress caused me to go into a deep depression. It was really hard for me, but soon, I realized I had to talk to someone.
“I hope by seeing my car, people will talk to others about their feelings and struggles.”
He said, “I think my depression would have gotten worse if I hadn’t talked to someone. I didn’t want it to get to the point where it was too much to handle that it would affect my life in a horrible way.”
Wright believes that there are brighter days ahead, being in the post-pandemic stages.
“Being cooped up during the pandemic didn’t help at all,” he noted. “I think that’s why I was so depressed. I wasn’t able to go outside. I was stuck inside. On top of that, I was starting my high school years.”
While he believes that professional therapy helps, he still urges those who are struggling to talk to someone as soon as they can.
“I talk to my mom about my problems and it’s a relief to do that,” he revealed. “Parents and kids may not agree about other things, but when there’s a problem, they need to put their differences aside and just talk.
“I’m a strong believer in talking to someone you’re comfortable with about your problems. Getting help makes a huge difference.”
He said that a lot of famous people are coming out and showing that it helps to talk to others about mental illness.
“Seeing that helps ordinary people like us to do the same.”
Wright’s grandmother, a therapist and sponsor of his car, has been his biggest supporter. She has been helping him through his depression and promotes 988.
“Being in a small state, we suffer from mental illness more than people in other states,” he said.
According to Southwest Counseling Services, there are certain behaviors to watch for:
Talking or joking about suicide (Always take this seriously.)
Withdrawing from things that they love to do.
Giving away things that are valuable to them.
Isolating themselves from family or staying away from people they enjoy spending time with.
Drawing or writing about death.
Looking forward to talking about ways to die.
Being forgetful and not being able to concentrate.
Wright has plans to go to Western Wyoming Community College to get his criminal justice degree since he wants a career in law enforcement. His father has been a Rock Springs Police Department officer for 18 years.
His next race is Aug. 18-19 at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs.
