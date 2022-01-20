ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming College is partnering with downtown Rock Springs again for another Homecoming Chili Cook-Off.
The third annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in downtown Rock Springs takes place Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Western will accept red or green chili registration forms until Jan. 21, 2022.
Both businesses and individuals in Sweetwater County are invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win an iPad and AirPods Pro bundle, Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset, or a Polaroid Camera and film set - plus bragging rights! Last year’s winners can be found on the Homecoming website page at westernwyoming.edu/homecoming. The contest is free to enter.
Chili must be prepared and cooked in a licensed kitchen. Western’s dining hall, Mitchell’s, will open their doors to contestants. To schedule time to cook in Western’s kitchen, email Preston Ackerman, Digital Content Specialist at Western at packerman@westernwyoming.edu.
Three judges will blindly pick 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners for each red and green chilis. There will also be a People's Choice Award.
Here's what you need:
Read our registration guidelines for details.
Decide where your chili heat lands on the Scoville Scale.
Fill out your registration form online or download and then send the completed form to Preston Ackerman at packerman@westernwyoming.edu.
Take a look at the temporary food requirements from the Sweetwater County Health Department.
To schedule a time to cook in Mitchell’s contact Preston Ackerman at packerman@westernwyoming.edu.
For those not interested in entering a chili, come downtown and do some taste testing! The Homecoming Chili Cook-Off is family-fun for everyone. Attendees can meet Western's mascot, Thunder, get their faces painted, sample delicious chilies made by local chefs, visit businesses downtown, and mingle with community members. There will be a raffle for community members to win prizes.
“We’re excited to partner with downtown Rock Springs again for another Homecoming Chili Cook-Off,” said Director of Marketing and Communication at WWCC Kimberly Rembacz. “This is one of our favorite events each year because it gives us a chance to connect with so many community members. Western truly values the opportunity to partner with local businesses and meet the folks we serve.”
This year’s prizes include a one-of-a-kind outdoor fire pit created by Western’s Welding instructor, Jake Manniko, handcrafted ceramic chili bowl set by Western’s Ceramics instructor, Bart Fetz and an iPad.
For more information on the Homecoming Chili Cook-Off, registration forms, and guidelines visit www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming, or email Preston Ackerman at packerman@westernwyoming.edu.
Other activities that day include:
Children's Coloring Contest
Meet Thunder the Mustang Mascot
Mustang Pride Face Painting
Men's and Women's Basketball Games (Rushmore Gym)
The Homecoming basketball games will take place in the Rushmore Gym immediately following the event. Chili contestant winners, and community prize winners will be announced at the games. Winners are not required to be present to win, but attendance is encouraged.