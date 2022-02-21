...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Rock Springs High School junior John Spicer (pictured center) took first place in the 100 freestyle at the 4A State Swim Meet over the weekend.
GILLETTE – Rock Springs High School finished seventh with 74 points at the state swim meet in Gillette over the weekend.
Junior John Spicer led the way for the Tigers in the pool. He took home the state championship in the 100 freestyle, earning him All-State honors and broke the school record, which was previously held by Connor Vasa from 2013. Spicer swam the 100 freestyle in 48.25 seconds, just edging out Sheridan High School senior Isaac Otto.
“It just feels crazy and unreal,” Spicer said after his accomplishments over the weekend. “I just try to keep my head clear and just stay calm and focused.”
Spicer credits the coaching staff to the success the Tigers have had in the pool this season.
“Coach Avery Otto and my teammates just worked so hard all year to make sure we hit that goal,” Spicer said.
Spicer also took fourth in the 50 freestyle and also broke that school record, which was also previously set by Vasa in 2013.
In addition, Spicer, Dante Moreno, Kyler Maedche, and Gunner Seiloff placed fifth in the 200-freestyle relay. Sophomore Gunner Seiloff placed sixth in the 100 freestyle and won Consolation Championships to earn seventh place in the 50 freestyle. Maedche placed 12th in the 500 freestyle and Seth Atkinson, Carter McBurnett, Dailen Petersen and Dante Moreno placed eighth in the 200-medley relay.
Laramie High School won the state meet by totaling 295 points. Cheyenne Central High School placed second with 239 points and Cheyenne South High School took third with 181 points.
Below are the results for the Tigers at the 4A Championship Swim Meet.