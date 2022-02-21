Swimming

Rock Springs High School junior John Spicer (pictured center) took first place in the 100 freestyle at the 4A State Swim Meet over the weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Kalli Spicer

GILLETTE – Rock Springs High School finished seventh with 74 points at the state swim meet in Gillette over the weekend.

Junior John Spicer led the way for the Tigers in the pool. He took home the state championship in the 100 freestyle, earning him All-State honors and broke the school record, which was previously held by Connor Vasa from 2013. Spicer swam the 100 freestyle in 48.25 seconds, just edging out Sheridan High School senior Isaac Otto. 

“It just feels crazy and unreal,” Spicer said after his accomplishments over the weekend. “I just try to keep my head clear and just stay calm and focused.”

Spicer credits the coaching staff to the success the Tigers have had in the pool this season.

“Coach Avery Otto and my teammates just worked so hard all year to make sure we hit that goal,” Spicer said. 

Spicer also took fourth in the 50 freestyle and also broke that school record, which was also previously set by Vasa in 2013.

In addition, Spicer, Dante Moreno, Kyler Maedche, and Gunner Seiloff placed fifth in the 200-freestyle relay. Sophomore Gunner Seiloff placed sixth in the 100 freestyle and won Consolation Championships to earn seventh place in the 50 freestyle.  Maedche placed 12th in the 500 freestyle and Seth Atkinson, Carter McBurnett, Dailen Petersen and Dante Moreno placed eighth in the 200-medley relay.

Laramie High School won the state meet by totaling 295 points. Cheyenne Central High School placed second with 239 points and Cheyenne South High School took third with 181 points.

Below are the results for the Tigers at the 4A Championship Swim Meet.

200 Medley Relay

8. Rock Springs                        1:52.93 (Prelims 1:52.39)

Seth Atkinson              Carter McBurnett

Dailen Pedersen          Dante Moreno

50 Free

4. John Spicer                          22.25 (Prelims 22.24)

7. Gunner Seiloff                    22.61 (Prelims 22.44)

100 Free

1. John Spicer                          48.25 (Prelims 48.90)

6. Gunner Seiloff                    50.43 (Prelims 49.84)

500 Free

12. Kyler Maedche                  5:21.68 (Prelims 5:23.46)

200 Free Relay

5. Rock Springs                       1:34.28 (Prelims 1:34.69)

John Spicer                              Dante Moreno                         

Kyler Maedche                        Gunner Seiloff            

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus