Tigers

The Rock Springs High School men’s swimming and diving team took fourth place at the 4A State Swimming and Diving State Championships in Gillette this weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photos by Tyler Johnson

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs High School men’s swimming and diving team took fourth place at the 4A State Swimming and Diving State Championships in Gillette this weekend.

The Laramie Plainsmen won the state title for the sixth year in a row, totaling 328 team points. Cheyenne Central took second with 234 points and Sheridan took third with 157 points, while the Tigers finished with 127 points.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus