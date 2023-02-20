...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Northeast winds gusting as
high as 65 mph, Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Very strong winds could cause large snow drifts on the order of
several feet. Cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Rock Springs High School men’s swimming and diving team took fourth place at the 4A State Swimming and Diving State Championships in Gillette this weekend.
The Laramie Plainsmen won the state title for the sixth year in a row, totaling 328 team points. Cheyenne Central took second with 234 points and Sheridan took third with 157 points, while the Tigers finished with 127 points.
5. Kelly Walsh (123), 6. Cheyenne South (120), 7. Cheyenne East (78), 8. Campbell County (74), 9. Jackson (55), 10. Thunder Basin (51) and 11. Natrona County (15) also competed in this year’s state championships.
Rock Springs senior John Spicer had the top finish for the Tigers. He won the state championship in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.30 seconds. Rock Springs junior Gunner Seiloff took fourth in the event with a time of 49.34 seconds.
Spicer also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.75 seconds behind Laramie senior Garrett Rees, who finished in 21.44 seconds. Seiloff took fifth with a time of 22.51 seconds in the event.
The Tigers found some success in the relay events, as well.
The relay team that consisted of senior Dailen Pedersen, junior Timothy Stephens, Seiloff and Spicer finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.62 minutes and in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:23.84 minutes.