ROCK SPRINGS – Little monsters, goblins and zombie princesses roamed the streets of Downtown Rock Springs at the annual Halloween Stroll this past weekend.
Thousands were dressed up and ready to satisfy their huge appetite for sweets.
Business owners, managers and employees scrambled to save downtown from destruction.
Candy was the only solution.
Besides serving up individually-wrapped chocolates, Rock Springs resident Peggy Brown and the other members of the Victory Christian Fellowship brewed hot chocolate and apple cider for the frighteningly thirsty strollers.
“We’re sharing our faith in the community and want everyone to know they’re welcomed anytime,” Brown said.
Residents were skeptical of Saturday’s weather since high wind gusts and cooler temperatures took over the first half of the week.
“It’s a beautiful day for a stroll!” Broadway Burger Station owner Carl Tygum said. “There’s no wind!”
Rock Springs parent Nikki Schmaltz said she “likes seeing all the other costumes.”
“It gives me an idea what I should be next Halloween,” Schmaltz shared.
Rock Springs resident Chantel Bearden and her family got chills as they observed the live Young Frankenstein display at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
“This event just makes me happy!” Bearden expressed.
Dressed up as a unicorn fairy, participant Alishae Blazich looks forward to the annual Halloween Stroll because “it gets the kids out of the house!”
Trick-or-treater Thomas Saavedra chose to be a firefighter since his grandfather is “a real life firefighter.”
“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up,” Saavedra revealed.
One of the advantages of the Halloween Stroll is allowing residents and visitors to peek at the businesses they never knew existed.
Rebel and Roots Boutique mobile business owner Becca Smith said, “I enjoy getting to know the businesses I didn’t know are here.”
Smith’s son Dakota Whitaker chose to be a Minecraft skeleton because Minecraft is his favorite game.
From scary to high-tech, Wyocszone hosted computer science activities in Bunning Hall during the Halloween Stroll.
Parents took a break from walking as young participants played games, operated drones and created something new.
According to instructor Carla Croff, she wanted to bring the community together by offering an opportunity to do fun computer science activities.
“There is a lot of laughter and playing in here,” Croff said. “Participants will leave with some take-home projects and new-found interest in computer science.”
“Today all jobs require some knowledge of technology,” she pointed out. “It’s important to get the advantage needed to compete for jobs in the future.”
Meanwhile, outside Bunning Hall, pandemonium grew as evil wizards, dangerous clowns and killer bees began stalking North Front Street for candy.
Pickin’ Palace owner Galene Jensen said, “As a business, we always have the children and families come inside to get the candy. That way, they see what we have.
“Each year, we always get a ‘wow! We didn’t know you guys are here! We’ll be back!’”
Jensen added, “My grandkids always love to hand out the candy. It’s a family get-together.”
According to Jensen, “seeing everyone dress up is entertaining.”
“It may be expensive to buy tons and tons of candy but we’re so happy to do it because it’s a big advertisement for us.”