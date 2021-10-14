Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 30.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

Green River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Friday, Oct. 22, at TBA

Green River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

Last Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBA

Cokeville at Farson-Eden High School – Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.

Green River High School at Rock Springs High School – Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.

Green River High School at Star Valley – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL:

Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.

Rock Springs High School at Cheyenne East – Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.

Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Green River High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

Rock Springs High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Southern Idaho at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Laramie County – Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 25, at TBA

Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER:

Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 12 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Region IX First Round Playoffs – Saturday, 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus