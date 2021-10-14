Sports Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 30 Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 30.GIRLS SWIMMING:Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.Green River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Friday, Oct. 22, at TBAGreen River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBALast Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.VOLLEYBALL:Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBACokeville at Farson-Eden High School – Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.Green River High School at Rock Springs High School – Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.Natrona County at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.Green River High School at Star Valley – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.FOOTBALL:Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.Star Valley at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.Rock Springs High School at Cheyenne East – Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Green River High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBARock Springs High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Southern Idaho at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Laramie County – Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 25, at TBACentral Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.COLLEGE SOCCER:Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 12 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Region IX First Round Playoffs – Saturday, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history Arrest Report: Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 Vaccine incentive up for approval from SCSD No. 1 board Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.