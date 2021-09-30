Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for upcoming week.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Green River High School at Laramie – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Pinedale – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Rock Springs – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.

Green River High School at Rawlins – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Green River High School at Rawlins – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Rock Springs High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Thermopolis – Saturday, Oct. 2, at TBA

Mountain View at Green River High School – Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Cokeville – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.

Jackson Hole at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Little Snake River Valley – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.

Encampment at Farson-Eden High School, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Green River High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL:

Cheyenne South at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. *Homecoming*

Green River High School at Powell – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Dubois – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Green River High School at Rock Springs Invitational – Friday, Oct. 8, at TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Eastern Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.

Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER:

Otero Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. *Game played at Rock Springs Junior High*

Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.

