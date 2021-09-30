Sports Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 16 Sep 30, 2021 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for upcoming week.GIRLS SWIMMING:Green River High School at Laramie – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Pinedale – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Rock Springs – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.Green River High School at Rawlins – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.Green River High School at Rawlins – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.VOLLEYBALL:Rock Springs High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.Star Valley at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Thermopolis – Saturday, Oct. 2, at TBAMountain View at Green River High School – Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Cokeville – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.Jackson Hole at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Little Snake River Valley – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.Saratoga at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.Encampment at Farson-Eden High School, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Star Valley at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Green River High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.FOOTBALL:Cheyenne South at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. *Homecoming*Green River High School at Powell – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Dubois – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Green River High School at Rock Springs Invitational – Friday, Oct. 8, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Eastern Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.COLLEGE SOCCER:Otero Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. *Game played at Rock Springs Junior High*Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Western Wyoming Community College Farson-eden High School Rock Springs School Junior High Football Wyoming Valley Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Coach Rosette: The new man in charge of Tigers basketball Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Vikings defeat Bucs to win the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl I once had a different name Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.