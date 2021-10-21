Sports Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 30 Oct 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 30.GIRLS SWIMMING:Green River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBALast Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.VOLLEYBALL:Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.Green River High School at Star Valley – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.FOOTBALL:Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Green River High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBARock Springs High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 25, at TBACentral Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.COLLEGE SOCCER:Western Wyoming Community College at Region IX First Round Playoffs – Saturday, Oct. 23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem A lot on the line in Tigers vs. Thunderbirds season finale Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA RSHS and GRHS headline Wyoming State Marching Band on Oct. 16 in Casper Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.