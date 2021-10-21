Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 30.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Green River High School at Pinedale (Conference Swim Meet) – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

Last Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.

Green River High School at Star Valley – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL:

Little Snake River Valley at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Green River High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

Rock Springs High School at Ethete – Saturday, Oct. 23, at TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 25, at TBA

Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER:

Western Wyoming Community College at Region IX First Round Playoffs – Saturday, Oct. 23

