Sports Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 13 Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 13.GIRLS SWIMMING:Rock Springs High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6Green River High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6VOLLEYBALL:Green River High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBARock Springs High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Scottsbluff, Nebraska (Region IX) – Nov. 3-6COLLEGE WRESTLING:Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Oregon – Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at University of Providence (Powell) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m.Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College –Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Snow College (SLCC Tournament) – Friday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Salt Lake (SLCC Tournament) – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Northland Pioneer (USU-E Invite) – Friday, Nov. 12, at TBAWestern Wyoming Community College vs. Utah State University – Eastern (USU-E Invite) – Saturday, Nov. 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now DeKrey closes book on hall-of-fame coaching career Winter travel authorization program available for Wyoming residents Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 Tigers tear up Thunderbirds; claim No. 2 seed in 4A playoffs Tigers are triumphant in the ‘Sweetwater Showdown’, 3-0 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.