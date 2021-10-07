Sports Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 16 Oct 7, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 16.GIRLS SWIMMING:Green River High School at Rawlins – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.Rawlins/Worland/Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.VOLLEYBALL:Saratoga at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.Encampment at Farson-Eden High School, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Star Valley at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Green River High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.Green River High School at Evanston – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.Rock Springs High School at Riverton – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBAFOOTBALL:Farson-Eden High School at Dubois – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Rock Springs High School at Natrona County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Green River High School at Riverton – Friday, Oct. 15, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Casper College – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.COLLEGE SOCCER:Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m.Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community College Green River Farson-eden High School School Football Cody Volleyball Wyoming Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 As You See It: Why is it difficult to find employees? Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.