Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for upcoming week.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Green River High School at Evanston – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Evanston – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Green River High School at Cheyenne Central – Friday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.

Green River High School at Laramie – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Pinedale – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

TENNIS:

State Championship (GRHS and RSHS) at Campbell County High School – Saturday, Sept. 25 – TBA

VOLLEYBALL:

Rock Springs High School at Natrona County High School – Saturday, Sept. 25

Riverton at Rock Springs High School – Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.

Green River High School vs. Sheridan at Casper – Thursday, Sept. 30, at TBA

Rock Springs High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River High School – Saturday Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL:

Rock Springs High School at Laramie – Friday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.

Green River High School at Jackson Hole – Friday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Rock Springs High School at Eagle – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Jackson Hole – Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m.

Green River High School at Cody – Friday, Oct. 1, at TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Snow College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.

Laramie County Community College at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Eastern Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER:

Trinidad State Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Game played at Rock Springs Junior High

Otero Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Game played at Rock Springs Junior High

