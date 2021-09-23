Sports Schedule: Saturday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 2 Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for upcoming week.GIRLS SWIMMING:Green River High School at Evanston – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Evanston – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.Green River High School at Cheyenne Central – Friday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.Green River High School at Laramie – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Pinedale – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.TENNIS:State Championship (GRHS and RSHS) at Campbell County High School – Saturday, Sept. 25 – TBAVOLLEYBALL:Rock Springs High School at Natrona County High School – Saturday, Sept. 25Riverton at Rock Springs High School – Thursday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.Green River High School vs. Sheridan at Casper – Thursday, Sept. 30, at TBARock Springs High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.Star Valley at Green River High School – Saturday Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.FOOTBALL:Rock Springs High School at Laramie – Friday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.Green River High School at Jackson Hole – Friday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Rock Springs High School at Eagle – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Jackson Hole – Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m.Green River High School at Cody – Friday, Oct. 1, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Snow College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.Laramie County Community College at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.Eastern Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.COLLEGE SOCCER:Trinidad State Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Game played at Rock Springs Junior HighOtero Junior College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Game played at Rock Springs Junior High Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Western Wyoming Community College College Soccer School Junior College Junior High Volleyball Game Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now RSPD arrests two for auto burglaries and stolen vehicles Man survives and recovers after rescue from truck fire Chapter L of Wyoming P.E.O. celebrates 100 years Sweetwater County carrying heavy COVID-19 burden Bucking statewide trend, Teton County GOP still accepts Liz Cheney as a Republican Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.