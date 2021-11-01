Sports Schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 13 Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 13.GIRLS SWIMMING:Rock Springs High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6Green River High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6VOLLEYBALL:Rock Springs High School in Casper (State Tournament) – Friday, Nov. 5, - Saturday, Nov. 6FOOTBALL:Cheyenne East High School at Rock Springs High School (State Semifinal) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Western Wyoming Community College at Scottsbluff, Nebraska (Region IX) – Nov. 3-6COLLEGE WRESTLING:Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Oregon – Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at University of Providence (Powell) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m.Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College –Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Snow College (SLCC Tournament) – Friday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Salt Lake (SLCC Tournament) – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.Western Wyoming Community College vs. Northland Pioneer (USU-E Invite) – Friday, Nov. 12, at TBAWestern Wyoming Community College vs. Utah State University – Eastern (USU-E Invite) – Saturday, Nov. 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Museum fields inquiry about 1920s Rock Springs Winter travel authorization program available for Wyoming residents Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.