Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 13.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Rock Springs High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6

Green River High School at Gillette (State Championship) – Nov. 4-6

VOLLEYBALL:

Rock Springs High School in Casper (State Tournament) – Friday, Nov. 5, - Saturday, Nov. 6

FOOTBALL:

Cheyenne East High School at Rock Springs High School (State Semifinal) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Western Wyoming Community College at Scottsbluff, Nebraska (Region IX) – Nov. 3-6

COLLEGE WRESTLING:

Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Oregon – Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at University of Providence (Powell) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.

Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m.

Mustang Duals at Western Wyoming Community College –Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Snow College (SLCC Tournament) – Friday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Salt Lake (SLCC Tournament) – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) – Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. South Mountain (Las Vegas) – Friday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Phoenix College (Las Vegas) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Northland Pioneer (USU-E Invite) – Friday, Nov. 12, at TBA

Western Wyoming Community College vs. Utah State University – Eastern (USU-E Invite) – Saturday, Nov. 13

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus