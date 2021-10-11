Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 16.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Rawlins/Worland/Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.

Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.

Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Green River High School at Evanston – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Rock Springs High School at Riverton – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBA

FOOTBALL:

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Rock Springs High School at Natrona County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.

Green River High School at Riverton – Friday, Oct. 15, at TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Western Wyoming Community College at Casper College – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

