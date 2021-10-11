Sports Schedule: Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 16 Oct 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 16.GIRLS SWIMMING:Rawlins/Worland/Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.VOLLEYBALL:Green River High School at Evanston – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.Rock Springs High School at Riverton – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBAFOOTBALL:Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.CROSS COUNTRY:Rock Springs High School at Natrona County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.Green River High School at Riverton – Friday, Oct. 15, at TBACOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Western Wyoming Community College at Casper College – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Green River Volleyball School Riverton Cody Farson-eden High School Community College County Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Meet Your Neighbor: Local artist Shari Kumer Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Route announced for Wednesday's RSHS homecoming parade Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.