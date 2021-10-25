Sports Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 6.

GIRLS SWIMMING:

Last Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Green River High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBA

Rock Springs High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBA

Green River High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBA

Rock Springs High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBA

FOOTBALL:

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs High School (Round One) – Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Scottsbluff, Nebraska (Region IX) – Nov. 3-6

COLLEGE SOCCER:

Western Wyoming Community College at Denver, Colorado (Region IX Semis) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBD

COLLEGE WRESTLING:

Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Oregon – Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at University of Providence (Powell) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada Invite (Las Vegas) – Nov. 4-6

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada Invite (Las Vegas) – Nov. 4-6

