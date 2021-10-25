Sports Schedule: Wednesday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 6 Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 6.GIRLS SWIMMING:Last Chance at Green River High School – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.VOLLEYBALL:Green River High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBARock Springs High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBAGreen River High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBARock Springs High School at Star Valley (Regional) – Saturday, Oct. 30, at TBAFOOTBALL:Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs High School (Round One) – Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College – Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Scottsbluff, Nebraska (Region IX) – Nov. 3-6COLLEGE SOCCER:Western Wyoming Community College at Denver, Colorado (Region IX Semis) – Friday, Oct. 29, at TBDCOLLEGE WRESTLING:Western Wyoming Community College at Eastern Oregon – Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at University of Providence (Powell) – Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada Invite (Las Vegas) – Nov. 4-6MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Colorado Northwestern at Western Wyoming Community College – Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.Western Wyoming Community College at Southern Nevada Invite (Las Vegas) – Nov. 4-6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 DeKrey closes book on hall-of-fame coaching career A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem The Brothers Gutierrez are exhibiting their work at CFAC Tigers are triumphant in the ‘Sweetwater Showdown’, 3-0 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.