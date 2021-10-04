SWEETWATER COUNTY – Here’s a look at the local sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 16.
GIRLS SWIMMING:
Rock Springs High School at Rock Springs – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.
Green River High School at Rawlins – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.
Green River High School at Rawlins – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Rawlins/Worland/Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.
Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.
Rawlins/Worland/Pinedale at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
Rock Springs High School at Campbell County – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL:
Farson-Eden High School at Cokeville – Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.
Jackson Hole at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.
Farson-Eden High School at Little Snake River Valley – Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Farson-Eden High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Encampment at Farson-Eden High School, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.
Star Valley at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.
Green River High School at Cody – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
Green River High School at Evanston – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
Rock Springs High School at Riverton – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
Jackson Hole at Green River High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.
Cody at Rock Springs High School – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
Farson-Eden High School at Lyman JV – Saturday, Oct. 16, at TBA
FOOTBALL:
Cheyenne South at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. *Homecoming*
Green River High School at Powell – Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Farson-Eden High School at Dubois – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.
Cody at Green River High School – Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.
Farson-Eden High School at Meeteetse – Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY:
Green River High School at Rock Springs Invitational – Friday, Oct. 8, at TBA
Rock Springs High School at Natrona County – Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.
Green River High School at Riverton – Friday, Oct. 15, at TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:
Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.
Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest College – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.
Western Wyoming Community College at Casper College – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER:
Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming – Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m.
Western Wyoming Community College at Northwest Wyoming – Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Western Wyoming Community College at Colorado Northwestern – Monday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m.
Northwest College at Western Wyoming Community College – Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.