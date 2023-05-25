CHEYENNE -- The Senior Babe Ruth 307 Spartans won the Kaden Warner Memorial in Cheyenne last weekend.
"The pitching and offense were firing on all cylinders throughout the tournament," said 307 Spartans coach Mike Walker.
Saturday morning, they played the Volcanoes and won, 14-6. Kaden Pluid led the way with four RBIs and Kyle Cahill, Aiden Walker, Brayden Biondich and Chase Hubert each had two RBIs with a team total 16 hits. Owen Patterson stole four bases during the contest. Shaun Stone threw the first three innings walking three and striking out five batters. Kaden Pluid threw the final two inning due to time constraints and walked four and struck out four.
Saturday evening, they played the Cheyenne Baby Cakes and won, 21-1. Offense had seventeen hits with Aiden Walker and Kyle Cahill each getting four hits and Shaun Stone drove in five runs, with three being an inside the park home run, Kaden Pluid drove in four runs. The pitching continued to shine as Aiden Walker threw two scoreless innings, striking out five batters and walking four while Shaun Stone finished the final two innings walking one and striking out three batters.
Our Sunday morning game started with the tournament lose and your out throughout seeded pitted us against the Baby Cakes again.
This time, the Spartans won 22-0. Offense continued to hit the ball well as they compiled sixteen hits throughout the contest. Kaden Pluid led the way with six RBIs, four of which can on a grand slam home run and Aiden Walker drove in four runs on two hits. Owen Patterson threw three innings of no hit, eight strkeout ball and Chase Shelley pitched the final inning due to the run rule limit being reached.
These three wins put us in the championship game against the Cheyenne Knights. Aiden Walker was the winning pitcher allowed three runs on one hit ball over six innings while striking out 14 batters. He had a bump in the road in the third inning, walking three and hitting a batter, but otherwise cruised through the six innings. On offense the team continued to hit with Kyle Cahill and Owen Patterson each hitting home runs to led the team towards sixteen hits and 11 RBIs. Saben Carlsen, Kaden Pluid and Kason Cahill all had multiple hits in the contest.
