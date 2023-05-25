Spartans

The Senior Babe Ruth 307 Spartans won the Kaden Warner Memorial in Cheyenne last weekend. Pictured in the front row from left are Chase Shelley, Saben Carlsen, Kason Cahill, Shaun Stone, Kyle Cahill, Owen Patterson and Coach Gordon Patterson. In the back row from left are Coach Shane Patterson, Ethan Sholey, Micah Stone, Coach Mike Walker, Aiden Walker, Kaden Pluid, Chase Hubert, Coach Kevin Cahill and Brayden Biondich.

 Photo courtesy of Brittany Biondich

CHEYENNE -- The Senior Babe Ruth 307 Spartans won the Kaden Warner Memorial in Cheyenne last weekend.

"The pitching and offense were firing on all cylinders throughout the tournament," said 307 Spartans coach Mike Walker.

