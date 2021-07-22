Luisito Pie of the Dominican Republic, left, and Jesus Tortosa of Spain compete in a men's Taekwondo bronze medal final on Aug. 17, 2016, at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One of the world's top-ranked taekwondo fighters is taking vacation in the Dominican Republic instead of competing at the Tokyo Olympics after being surprisingly excluded from the Games by the Spanish federation. Tortosa is among a few athletes worldwide who earned Olympic qualification but won’t be in Japan because in some sports the final decision on picking the teams is made by the local federations.