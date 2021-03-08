Joe Frazier, left, faces off against Muhammad Ali, right, on the ropes during the fourth round of their heavyweight title bout in New York. It wasn’t just a fight on March 8, 1971, but a political and sociological event. Ali was loved by many but despised by many more for his mouth, his refusal to be inducted in the Army and his Muslim religion. Frazier was his foil, a working man’s heavyweight labeled an "Uncle Tom’’ by Ali because a lot of white Americans were cheering for him to win.