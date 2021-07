Members of the state championship winning Rock Springs U16 Storm softball team include, front from left, Ashley Anderson, Ava Erramouspe, Cienna Bennett, Hadlee Miller, Jo Heavin, Kadence Hernandez, Rachel Wallendorf and Jillian Palinek; and back, coaches Jennifer Miller and Harlie Nance, Kiley Walker, Rikki Mortensen, Dany Jacobson, coach Rick Copsey, Katie Copsey, Tegan Stassinos, and coaches Megan Bradford and Heather Anderson.