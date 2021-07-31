Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Wyoming, northwest Wyoming, south central Wyoming, southwest Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in central Wyoming, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Wind River Mountains East, and Wind River Mountains West. In northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. In south central Wyoming, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, and Rock Springs and Green River. In southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west central Wyoming, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * Until 11 PM MDT this evening * Monsoon moisture will remain over Wyoming today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will once again develop this afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Storms will be slow moving and could produce heavy rain and localized flash flooding. * The localized heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding. Rural roads could become washed out, and debris flows could occur in steep terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&