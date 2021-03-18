ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Girls Youth Basketball League finished up their season with six teams competing for the championship in their respective divisions.
For the Gold Division, Commerce Bank coached by Rob Condie and Dan Pedersen defeated Chill Grill coached by Aaron Webb and Nate Purvis.
In the Silver Division, Searle Bros coached by Tony Bear defeated Country Home Mortgage coached by Theresa Algaier.
For the Bronze Division, Kinetic Industry coached by Tiffany Langley and Tasha Caldrone defeated Western Geology coached by Rob Gerrard.
The coaches and girls had a challenging season this year with COVID-19 guidelines and the loss of all their gym space at Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“However, the city of Rock Springs Recreation Department stepped up to provide us with a place to play. This season was successful thanks to our board, sponsors, coaches and referees,” a press release said. “This will definitely be one for the scorebooks! Thank you to all our sponsors, parents and girls for giving it their all to make this a successful season.”