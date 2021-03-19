BYU head coach Mark Pope talks to his team during a Dec. 5, 2020, game against Utah State in Logan, Utah. Heading into the season, there wasn't a lot of talk about No. 23. BYU. This was supposed to be a rebuilding season in Provo, Utah for coach Mark Pope and his Cougars. Guess again. BYU went 20-6 playing with a returning senior guard, three transfers and a freshman and they seemingly are getting better heading into their first NCAA Tournament since 2015.