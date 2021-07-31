Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west, southwest and central Wyoming. This flash flood watch covers areas generally south of a line, from roughly 30 miles north of Jackson, southeast to Atlantic City, east to Alcova. This includes the cities of Afton, Alpine, Big Piney, Green River, Jeffrey City, Kemmerer, Jackson, Pinedale, and Rock Springs. * Through this evening. * Monsoon moisture will remain over Wyoming today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will once again develop this afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Storms will be slow moving and could produce heavy rain and localized flash flooding * The localized heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding. Rural roads could become washed out, and debris flows could occur in steep terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&