Australian Open Tennis
Buy Now

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

 AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week's hard-court tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands, because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.

Nadal's withdrawal from the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament was announced Thursday.

comments powered by Disqus