Louisville coach Rick Pitino and this team celebrate at the trophy ceremony after winning the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against Michigan in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Pitino survived sex scandals and FBI investigations, won national championships , and when his coaching options seemingly dried up, he left for Greece. Somehow, the winding road of his career took him to Iona -- and back in the NCAA Tournament. The last stop -- he swears it’s true -- of his career.