Wyoming Legion baseball standings as of June 6
Overall record listed first, then conference record
AA West:
Casper Oilers 18-11
Evanston Outlaws 14-11
Rock Springs Stallions 7-22
Jackson Giants 6-13
AA East:
Cheyenne Post Six 30-7, 2-0
Gillette Roughriders 28-11
Sheridan Troopers 16-9
Laramie Rangers 20-9, 0-2
A Southwest:
Green River Knights 9-8, 4-0
Buffalo Bulls 0-6, 0-2
Rawlins Generals 0-9, 0-2
A Northwest:
Cody Cubs 15-6, 2-0
Powell Pioneers 12-2
Lovell Mustangs 6-9, 0-2
A Northeast:
Riverton Raiders 6-2
Douglas Cats 7-5
Casper Drillers 8-8
A Southeast:
Cheyenne Hawks 11-8, 2-0
Wheatland Lobos 9-4
Torrington Tigers 2-5, 0-2