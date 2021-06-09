06-09-21 Thomas Murphy - Standings Photojpg.jpg

Thomas Murphy of the Rock Springs Stallions slides safely into third base. The Stallions currently sit in third place in their respective conference going into the weekends match against the Oilers. Rock Springs will host Casper on Saturday, June 12 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. out at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Val Ross

Wyoming Legion baseball standings as of June 6

Overall record listed first, then conference record

AA West:

Casper Oilers 18-11

Evanston Outlaws 14-11

Rock Springs Stallions 7-22

Jackson Giants 6-13

AA East:

Cheyenne Post Six 30-7, 2-0

Gillette Roughriders 28-11

Sheridan Troopers 16-9

Laramie Rangers 20-9, 0-2

A Southwest:

Green River Knights 9-8, 4-0

Buffalo Bulls 0-6, 0-2

Rawlins Generals 0-9, 0-2

A Northwest:

Cody Cubs 15-6, 2-0

Powell Pioneers 12-2

Lovell Mustangs 6-9, 0-2

 A Northeast:

Riverton Raiders 6-2

Douglas Cats 7-5

Casper Drillers 8-8

A Southeast:

Cheyenne Hawks 11-8, 2-0

Wheatland Lobos 9-4

Torrington Tigers 2-5, 0-2

