With the local hockey season about wrapped up, there was no better way to end the season than with the Bud Cup tournament.
Although I was unable to play in this tournament the past couple of years, it made the feeling of stepping out on the ice that much better Friday night to kick off the very first game of the tournament.
Being on the Rock Springs Miners, we opened up against Salt Lake City, and despite meeting half my team for the first time 30 minutes before puck drop, I could tell right away this group had what it took to win the whole thing.
Not long after defeating Salt Lake, our next game came early the next day Saturday morning. However, this time on the other end of the ice was the Mooseknuckles, a talented team from Casper filled with great players. Not only did the Mooseknuckles have a great team again but backing them up was a history of success and great reputation.
However, just when everyone thought they were going to best us, the Miners played one of their best games of the entire tournament and pulled out the win. Now with a 2-0 record, we could not have asked for a better start. The only thought going through my head at the time was to keep playing our game and skating at the same level of intensity, and if so, I knew the other teams would have a difficult time trying to beat us.
Fortunately, as the tournament continued, our momentum carried. This was good because hours after defeating the Mooseknuckles, the next team standing in our way of a championship birth was Sheridan, a group of players who knew how to get down the ice quickly and could move the puck extremely well.
Yet, after another strong performance from the entire group, the Miners did what many others outside our locker room thought we would not be able to accomplish ... improve to 3-0 and move one game closer to taking home the trophy. Just when we thought everything was going smoothly, the team ran into its first road bump early Sunday morning.
For those of you who have played sports, you already know one of the worst things you can ever do is get ahead of yourselves and begin to underestimate the opposing team. I cannot speak for the rest of my teammates, but this is exactly what happened to me.
With only three periods of hockey standing in our way of the championship, the Milk Men, the final team on our side of the bracket, came out guns blazing and for the first two periods were beating us in almost every aspect of the game. Fortunately, as time went on, our group started to come together and began to play our style of hockey. By the time the final buzzer had sounded, it was the Miners on top for a fourth straight game.
Now that we had reached our goal of making it the championship, the only thing left was for us to win the whole thing. A couple hours later, after a short break, warming up on the other end of the ice was Pinedale, the only other team besides us who had yet to lose a game all weekend.
Although Pinedale outsized everyone at the tournament and could score almost at will, we all knew that it was going to be a great game of hockey between two talented groups. As our team gathered in the locker room, everyone knew before taking the ice that we first had to shake off the previous game we had just played.
Soon after the puck had dropped to start the contest, the Miners were first to get on the board. This was huge because getting the early goal gave our team the confidence and extra boost we knew we had to out play our opponent for an entire three periods. Although Pinedale did everything in its power to tie the game, we as group had other plans. We had accomplished our game plan of getting the puck out of the zone quickly, back checking for three whole periods, firing the puck and get bodies to the net … overall, just playing a hard game. By the time the third period horn sounded, the team throwing their sticks and gloves in the air in celebration was us.
Coming from someone who has grown up playing the sport, that entire weekend is one I will never forget. In addition to taking home the trophy, I was able to skate with a great group of players, while at the same time, play in front of family and friends.
In addition, Square State Brewery, another local team that competed in the Bud Cup, placed third after defeating Sheridan in a shootout in the consolation game. Having two teams from Rock Springs finish in the top three, out of 10 total teams, was a great way to wrap up another year of exciting hockey.
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. You can contact him at sports@rocketminer.com or follow on him Twitter @WesleyMagagna.