2021 Bud Cup Champions.jpg

Members of the Rock Springs Miners men's hockey team celebrate after winning this year's 35th Annual Bud Cup Hockey Tournament. The Miners completed the tournament with a 5-0 record and claimed the trophy after defeating Pinedale in the championship on Sunday, March 21. Members of the team include, front row, from left, Edison Elder, Johnathan Greaves, Anthony Kudar, Wesley Magagna, Jorie Boyd, Tristen Vanvalkenburg, and Branden Luppens. In back, from left, Kade McJunkin, Elloree Lison, Sean Santa, Ethan Swedlund, Joe Myers, Creston Cross and Jackson Barlocker. Other local teams to compete over the weekend were Square State Brewery and Bad Joker Brewery. Square State defeated Sheridan in a shootout to capture third place. 
