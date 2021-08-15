ROCK SPRINGS – He didn’t do it for awards and accolades. Harvey “Stub” Hatfield got involved with youth baseball so he could coach his sons. As they grew, and even joined him as a coach, he kept working with generation after generation of new players. Despite his motivations, or maybe because of them, his reputation on the baseball diamond grew. Now after more than four decades as a fixture in the dugout, the coach’s commitment has been immortalized with a place in the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
His induction ceremony took place on July 21 at the Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex in front of past and present players, including two of his three sons.
Stub said he was born “in the holler of West by God Virginia.” He started playing fast pitch softball as a young man and then moved onto slow pitch softball.
He moved to Green River in 1974 and worked in the trona patch. As he was raising his boys, he got into coaching baseball so he could coach his sons. They did it all — little league, Junior Babe Ruth, and American Legion Baseball.
Counting the recently concluded season, Stub has either played or coached organized baseball in Wyoming for 45 years, including the last 20 years coaching American Legion baseball. He coached in Green River for nearly two decades and in Rock Springs for the last three years.
According to the induction speech, he is mostly known for the years he coached in Green River for the Knights. He had 13 winning seasons in the 17 years he coached in Green River, and the team finished as runner-up three times at the state, where he said, “Cody was tough on his boys as they were on everyone.”
His coaching philosophy is simple.
“Never did I gauge success on wins and losses. I enjoyed winning as much as the next guy. However, I gauged off of character,” Stub said. “I always would get long looks from kids and parents when I would tell them, ‘You can miss the game, but don’t miss practice.’ If you miss practice, then you will have nothing to take to the game.”
He said this is the philosophy he has followed since he started coaching. Looking back over the years, he said he said the best times were when he got to coach with his son Brad.
“I felt a lot of pride having my son on the field with me. He is the ying to my yang. I passed on my knowledge of the game, but in all honesty, I learned more from him about the game and the generation of these kids then I ever taught him,” Stub said.
“I have had a long run in this game, and I have had a lot of fun. I have enjoyed all of it and loved everyone I have met along the way.”
It is regularly remarked that if Stub has a baseball bat or a fishing pole in his hand, then he is happy, which he said is “a very true statement.”
The coach said he has always enjoyed watching kids grow, develop great baseball IQ, and get to the next level in baseball or any sport.
“I enjoy having some type of impact on these kids’ lives. Nothing I enjoy more then a kid I coached coming back to me after they left and tell me how much I helped them on the baseball field but more importantly, the life lessons I taught them,” he said.
“This is truly a humbling experience for me. I never got into this for awards or accolades, I just wanted to help kids in our community.”
Coach Stub thanked his parents, Elsie and Vent Carroll, for always supporting him; and his sons, Brad, David, and Steven Zajic, “for everything they do for this old man.”
“Their love and support is the only thing I need in this world,” he said.
He also thanked all the presidents and board members that he has had over his career; the Hall of Fame committee; Jack Simms, Nate Perleberg, and Jason Huggins for their unwavering support over all the years; and Rock Springs Stallions coach Rocky Rondinelli, who nominated him for the great award.
“I am so honored and humbled by it,” he said.
Stub lastly acknowledged the coaches that he has had the privilege of sharing the dugout with: Tim Kuball, Danny Collins, Norm Dudzik, Lorenzo Webb, Kole Marquez, Joe Wisnewski, Rocky, and his son Brad Hatfield.