ROCK SPRINGS – On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Rock Springs High School cross country team and Rock Springs Knights of Columbus Council No. 2441 hosted the 6th annual Coats for Kids 5K/10K.

The cause raised $1,836, plus physical donations, according to Rock Springs head cross country coach Eric Urlacher. There were 92 participants, plus the local cross country team.

