ROCK SPRINGS – On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Rock Springs High School cross country team and Rock Springs Knights of Columbus Council No. 2441 hosted the 6th annual Coats for Kids 5K/10K.
The cause raised $1,836, plus physical donations, according to Rock Springs head cross country coach Eric Urlacher. There were 92 participants, plus the local cross country team.
For the kids running in the 5K, Griffin Smith won the race with a time of 28:09 minutes. Beckham Smith placed second with a time of 30:37 minutes, Evan Berry finished third with a time of 32:41 minutes, Peyton Chandler finished fourth with a time of 35:47 minutes and Hannah Kirsch finished fifth with a time of 36:09 minutes. David Walrath, Fernanda Jaurez, Desirae Kirsch, Jordan Chandler, Jacob Urlacher and Hudson Christensen also finished in the top 10.
For the women’s 5K, Carol Combe-White won the race with a time of 28:49 minutes. Stevie Miller placed second with a time of 31:17 minutes, Martha Walrath placed third with a time of 36:33 minutes, Venetia Swensen finished fourth with a time of 37:40 minutes and Sirena Nussba finished fifth with a time of 38:11 minutes.
For the men’s 5K, Kyle Blackie won the race with a time of 22:09 minutes. Sam Singleton placed second with a time of 25:11 minutes, Jason Maes placed third with a time of 25:46 minutes, Matthew Llanes finished fourth with a time of 26:51 minutes and Magnus Miller finished fifth with a time of 31:53 minutes.
For the 10K, which was mostly ran by the Rock Springs cross country team, Tyler Franklin won the race with a time of 44:28 minutes and Tucker Leibee finished second with a time of 49:15 minutes.
