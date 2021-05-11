GREEN RIVER — A pickleball clinic was hosted at the Green River Recreation Center, where community members had the chance to learn about and play the sport.
Highland Utah pickleball pro Erik Gertler attended the clinic and instructed the 22 participants. Gertler "has played many of the best in the world and was twice runner-up in singles at nationals," according to a press release.
Participants in the clinic separated into two groups. The beginners/intermediate beginners group had 12 players, and the intermediate advanced/advanced players group had 10 players. The groups received instruction from Gertler and played games using three courts. The clinic lasted four hours.
This event was organized by local pickleball players, including Green River Mayor Pete Rust. The city of Green River provided use of the Recreation Center for the clinic.
Participants in the clinic "felt it was worthwhile," according to Rust, but would like to be able to do more clinics in the future divided into more specific categories based on players' skill levels.
"All in all," the clinic was "a fun learning experience and a healthy low impact exercise experience," according to Rust.
Rust expressed thanks to Smith's for providing drinks and snacks and Artic Circle for providing coupons for food and drink. He thanked Fremont Therapy, the Window and Door Store, and Ron Wild for their donations to help with the expenses of bringing in Gertler. He also gave thanks to the city and the Recreation Center staff who provided the use of the facility for the Green River Pickleball Group.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department is working on planning a drop-in pickle ball opportunity for players of all ages this summer.