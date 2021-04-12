ROCK SPRINGS – The Legacy Gym gymnastics team competed at the Wyoming state meet in late March in Gillette and took home second place overall in the level four category with a score of 105.175. The only group to finish in front of the local gymnasts was Rising Star at 105.575.
Legacy Gym was represented in the level four category by team members Olivia Davies, Riley Meyer, Paige Tongate, Ryleigh Hawking, Emma Hudson, Brianna Dale, and Carla Whitfield.
Each member competed in four categories throughout the competition — vault, bars, beam, and floor. After each individual score was added from every performance, the top local gymnasts were Davies, who took home first place with an all-around score of 34.025, and Whitfield at 35.275.
Second-place honors went to Dale with an all-around score of 35.3. Meyer finished just two places behind her in fourth with a score of 33.1. Tongate came in seventh place, followed by Hawking in ninth and Hudson in 10th.
Other team members from Legacy Gym who made the trip to state were Hailey Bennett and Savanna Davies, who both competed in the level three division. After Davies finished in ninth and Bennett placed right behind her in 10th.
Blayke Daley and Emily Schaefer showed off their impressive skill set at level five. After strong weekend performances, Schaefer placed third with an all-around score of 34.25 followed by Daley in fifth at 32.375.
The final member from Legacy Gym to compete in Gillette was Ava Andrews in the level eight division. Andrews placed first the in state with an all-around score of 36. Before getting to the top of the podium, Andrews finished first in vault, floor, and bars. She later went on to place second in beam.
Not only did Andrew’s performance earn her another state championship, her first one in the level eight category, but she is now in the middle of preparing for another big competition, regional gymnastics meet. The competition is set to take place on April 23-25, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Andrews, who has been doing gymnastics for eight years, said she is a little nervous for regionals, but at the same time she is eager to get back on the floor and is ready to compete.
When asked how she has been preparing for regionals, Andrews said she typically puts in seven and half hours of team practice each week and will occasionally go in on the weekends with her father, Brian Andrews, and put in one or two additional hours.
Over the last eight years, Christy Doak, the owner of Legacy Gym has been coaching Andrews. When
“Christy is an amazing coach. She finds a solution to every problem that you have, even if you are afraid of a skill or generally don’t know how to do it,” Andrews said.
Another coach who has been right there for every step along the way is her father.
“My dad has been coaching me my entire career,” she said. “I simply cannot thank him enough for everything he has done.”
Members of the Legacy Gym coaching staff include Doak, Brian Andrews, Ana Whitfield, Elissa Lewis, Melanie Daley, Erica East, Levina Bell, and Krista Simkin.