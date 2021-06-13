ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions American Legion baseball team had a rough afternoon on Saturday after dropping back-to-back games to Casper at home.
Saturday’s doubleheader was the beginning of conference play for the Stallions this season. After being shutout 18-0 in the first game, the short-handed Stallions did their best to bounce back the following match. However, after scoring nine runs in the first four innings, the Oilers continued to hit the gas pedal and later walked off the field celebrating a 15-3 victory to complete the sweep.
Not only did the Stallions struggle to put runs on the board, but the home team had a difficult time on defense trying to contain the Oilers bats. After seven innings, Casper outhit Rock Springs 12-3 to help close out the contest with a 12-run advantage.
The Stallions watched the game slip away early after allowing Casper to jump out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. From there, the Oilers success continued as they stretched the lead to 11 halfway through. With three runs in the bottom of the fifth, Rock Springs finally answered back and cut the deficit back to within 12 but it wasn’t enough. Over the final two innings, the Oilers offense went right back to work, adding one run in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Despite most of the team having difficulties at the plate, leading the way on offense for the Stallions were Andrew Rondinelli and Dylan Johnson. The two players combined for all three RBIs in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing Rock Springs to get on the board. Outside of Rondinelli and Johnson, Hudson Pecolar was the only other Stallion to record a hit.
On the defensive side, picking up the loss was Ryan Powers. Throughout one inning, Powers allowed two runs across on two hits and gave up two earned runs. Also spending time on the mound for Rock Springs was Sam Wheeler and Pecolar. The two pitchers combined for two strikeouts, 13 walks, and allowed a combined 10 earned runs.
In the other dugout, Casper who put together a monster performance had all but three players record at least one or more hits in the contest. Giving the Stallions’ pitchers the biggest fit Saturday afternoon was Cole Douglas. In two at bats, Douglas led the Oilers with two hits and drove in three of the team’s 15 runs. Recording the final five RBIs for Casper was Braden Barr, B. Stowe, Ashton Armstrong, Kaeden Wilcox and Lewis.
Following a total of six different pitchers who contributed in this contest, picking up the win was S. Taggart. Throughout two innings, Taggart recorded four strike outs, two walks and didn’t give up a single hit. The only two Casper pitchers to allow a hit was Lewis with two and Doyle one. Together, all six pitchers would combine for 14 strikeouts and only six walks.
Despite being forced to open conference play after missing a handful of players, on top of going up against a talented Casper group, Rock Springs will look to bounce back and find their way back into the win column. Up next, the Post 24 Stallions will travel to Idaho Falls on Wednesday June 16 for its next set of games.