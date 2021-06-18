Overland Stage Stampede
GREEN RIVER -- Here are the final results of the 33rd Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo. More than 1,900 spectators and 190 contestants took part in this year's rodeo.

City officials expressed appreciation to all the volunteers who helped. 

Results:

Team Roping

First: Tanner Pallasen and Wes Miller, 5.4 seconds

Second: Casey Neff and Ty Russell, 7.0 seconds

Third: Willow Nichols and Todd Wilson, 7.1 seconds

Fourth: Ryan Cook and Jed Willardson, 8.1 seconds

#10 Team Roping

First: Lars Jensen and Cooper Jensen, 7.9 seconds

Second: Caleb Miller and Jaden Burnett, 8.7 seconds

Third: Sterling Befus and Jerry Befus, 9.0 seconds

Fourth: Chaz Convos and Dirk Harris, 12.6 seconds

Fifth: Joe Romero and Brad Logan, 13.3 seconds

Bareback

First: Tucker Carricatio with a score of 79

Second: Nate Deerhammer, 72

Third: Zack Nicely, 69

Novice Bareback

Wyatt Freeman, 69

Saddle Bronc

First: Carson Bingham with a score of 78

Second: Cole Hoffman, 74

Third place tie: Casey Rosendale and Brand Morgan, 72

Fourth: Colt Allred, 71

Bull Riding

First: Both Justice Kuper and Miles Johnson both had a score of 69

Second: Dalton McCaslin, 62

Tie Down

First: Brody Stallard at 9.8 seconds

Second: Riley Yamauchi, 9.9 seconds 

Third: Joe James, 11.3 seconds

Fourth: Riley Yamauchi, 11.6 seconds

Fifth: Ryan Yamauchi, 13.3 seconds 

Breakaway

First: Willow Nicholas, 2.1 seconds

Second: Zoie Bedke, 2.2 seconds

Third: Zoie Bedke, 2.3 seconds

Fourth: Brooke Winward,  2.7 seconds

Fifth: Carly Christensen, 2.8 seconds

Ranch Bronc Riding

First: three riders scored a 75 -- Trevin Cowdell, Kolten Merrill, and Wyatt Mackey

Second: Gatlin Clawson, 73

Barrel Racing

First: Karson Bradley with at time of 15.276

Second: Mimi Argyle, 15.401

Third: Paige Bennet, 15.671

Fourth: Mattie Eddleman, 15.676

Barrel Racing Incentive

Gennesis Parker had a time of 16.854 seconds

Junior Barrels

First: Tenlee Maycock with a time of 16.961 seconds

Second: Bryn Abbott, 17.161

Senior Mini Broncs

First: Eian Smith, 142/2

Second: Braunson Simms, 70/1

Junior Mini Broncs

First: Tyson Schmelzle, 133/2

Second: Rowdy Benjamin, 57/1

