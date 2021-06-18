GREEN RIVER -- Here are the final results of the 33rd Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo. More than 1,900 spectators and 190 contestants took part in this year's rodeo.
City officials expressed appreciation to all the volunteers who helped.
Results:
Team Roping
First: Tanner Pallasen and Wes Miller, 5.4 seconds
Second: Casey Neff and Ty Russell, 7.0 seconds
Third: Willow Nichols and Todd Wilson, 7.1 seconds
Fourth: Ryan Cook and Jed Willardson, 8.1 seconds
#10 Team Roping
First: Lars Jensen and Cooper Jensen, 7.9 seconds
Second: Caleb Miller and Jaden Burnett, 8.7 seconds
Third: Sterling Befus and Jerry Befus, 9.0 seconds
Fourth: Chaz Convos and Dirk Harris, 12.6 seconds
Fifth: Joe Romero and Brad Logan, 13.3 seconds
Bareback
First: Tucker Carricatio with a score of 79
Second: Nate Deerhammer, 72
Third: Zack Nicely, 69
Novice Bareback
Wyatt Freeman, 69
Saddle Bronc
First: Carson Bingham with a score of 78
Second: Cole Hoffman, 74
Third place tie: Casey Rosendale and Brand Morgan, 72
Fourth: Colt Allred, 71
Bull Riding
First: Both Justice Kuper and Miles Johnson both had a score of 69
Second: Dalton McCaslin, 62
Tie Down
First: Brody Stallard at 9.8 seconds
Second: Riley Yamauchi, 9.9 seconds
Third: Joe James, 11.3 seconds
Fourth: Riley Yamauchi, 11.6 seconds
Fifth: Ryan Yamauchi, 13.3 seconds
Breakaway
First: Willow Nicholas, 2.1 seconds
Second: Zoie Bedke, 2.2 seconds
Third: Zoie Bedke, 2.3 seconds
Fourth: Brooke Winward, 2.7 seconds
Fifth: Carly Christensen, 2.8 seconds
Ranch Bronc Riding
First: three riders scored a 75 -- Trevin Cowdell, Kolten Merrill, and Wyatt Mackey
Second: Gatlin Clawson, 73
Barrel Racing
First: Karson Bradley with at time of 15.276
Second: Mimi Argyle, 15.401
Third: Paige Bennet, 15.671
Fourth: Mattie Eddleman, 15.676
Barrel Racing Incentive
Gennesis Parker had a time of 16.854 seconds
Junior Barrels
First: Tenlee Maycock with a time of 16.961 seconds
Second: Bryn Abbott, 17.161
Senior Mini Broncs
First: Eian Smith, 142/2
Second: Braunson Simms, 70/1
Junior Mini Broncs
First: Tyson Schmelzle, 133/2
Second: Rowdy Benjamin, 57/1