ROCK SPRINGS – Following a 14-9 road loss to Evanston on Wednesday, May 12, the Post 24 Rock Springs Stallions won its second game of the season on Thursday after defeating the Green River Knights at home by a score of 17-11.
The Stallions got the bats going early in this contest. In the first inning alone, Rock Springs jumped out to a commanding 8-0 lead and never looked back. However, over the next three innings, the Knights came rallying back and cut the deficit to within one after scoring three runs in the second, three in the third, and two more in the top of the fourth.
Now with all of the momentum, just when Green River clawed their way back in, the Stallions dug in and scored two important runs in the bottom of the fourth, stretching the lead back up to three with the score locked in at 11-8. From there, Rock Springs continued to hit the gas pedal and over the final three innings, outscored Green River 6-3 to put the game away.
Despite each team coming away with ten hits, it was the Stallions’ 14 RBIs that turned out to be the difference maker. Leading the charge on offense for Rock Springs was Adryan Beardsley. In three at bats, the Stallions outfielder racked up two hits, scored two runs, and led the way with four RBIs.
As for the rest of the offense, coming in right behind Beardsley on the stat sheet was Debernardi, Garner and Hess. The three infielders recorded two RBIs each and combined for two of the teams ten hits.
Of those ten hits, coming away with a team-high Thursday was Sam Wheeler with three. Other players to find their way on base were Dominik Gunyan, Jaden Hunt, Ryan Powers, Debernardi and Garner.
Picking up the win for Rock Springs was Powers. In two innings, the right-hander allowed three runs on three hits and in the process, walked a batter and struck out three. Also spending time on the mound for the Stallions was Wheeler, Gunyan, Hunt, and Johnson. All four pitchers combined for one strikeout and gave up eight runs on seven hits.
On the opposing side, doing the most damage inside the batter’s box was Tayden Cave. The Knights’ right fielder drove in two of the team’s five RBI’s and in the process recorded two hits during three plate appearances. Combining for the final three RBIs were Peterson, Jensen, and Paoli. Of Green Rivers’ ten hits, the only other players outside of Cave to record more than one on the afternoon was Michael Richardson and Marcos Molina, each one finished with two.
Coming away with loss was Peterson. In just one-third inning, he allowed eight runs across on six hits while not recording a single strikeout. Coming in for relief was Marcos Molina and Richardson. In five and two-thirds innings, the two pitchers combined for five strikeouts but allowed nine runs on four hits.
Up next, Rock Springs will look to stay in the win column when the team travels to Jackson on Saturday, May 15 for a matchup against the Giants. Saturday’s contest is set to start at 10 a.m.