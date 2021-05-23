ROCK SPRINGS – The Post 24 Rock Springs Stallions Legion baseball team opened the Southwest Series Tournament at home on Saturday with a 1-1 record before being rained out and forced the tournament to end early on Sunday.
During the opening game Saturday morning, the Stallions fell to Evanston 12-5 but came storming back a few hours later with a 4-3 walk off win against Post 43 Jackson in the afternoon game.
In the latter game, Rock Springs opened up the scoring after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Soon after, the Stallions stretched the lead to three but Jackson wasn’t still backing down. In the top of the top fifth, the Post 43 Giants battled with three straight runs to tie the game. However, three innings later, in the bottom of the eighth, Rock Springs’ Andrew Rondinelli drew a walk to help force Sam Wheeler and the game- winning run across home plate and end the game with a 4-3 thriller.
Picking up the win for the Stallions on the mound was Jaden Hunt. In two and two-third innings, Hunt allowed zero runs, gave up one hit, struck out three and walked just one batter. As for Ryan Powers, who also spent some time on the mound, he allowed three runs across on six hits and in the process, struck out five and walked five during his five and one-third innings.
As for the team’s offense, despite being outhit 7-5, Rock Springs managed to hold off the Giants to win its fourth game of the season. Collectively, the Stallions racked up four runs and finished the contest with three RBIs.
Leading the way inside the batter’s box was Rondinelli. In five plate appearances, he would go on to finish the contest with a team-high two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Others to record a hit Saturday afternoon were Trayton Gunyan, Hudson Garner and Adryan Beardsley. Outside of Rondinelli, recording the other two runs batted in were Wheeler and Thomas Murphy.
Despite coming back to tie the game at 3-3 midway through, what hurt the Giants the most was its pitching. Picking up the loss was Bridger Hammond who surrendered one run on four hits over and two-thirds inning, striking out one. Coming in for relief was Steven Ashurst who in one and two-third innings, allowed two runs across on one hit. However, the two pitchers together walked a total of 12 batters which eventually led to the Stallions scoring the game-winning run with the bases loaded.
Up next, the Stallions will look to stay in the win column and avenge Saturday morning’s loss to the Outlaws when the team travels to Evanston on Wednesday, May 26 for its next matchup. Wednesday’s game between the two is set for 6 p.m.