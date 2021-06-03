ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions American Legion baseball team dropped back-to-back games against a tough Riverton group Tuesday night at Paul J. Wataha Field Complex.
After coming off a 15-0 loss earlier in the day, the Stallions’ offensive struggles continued as they fell to the Raiders 11-0 in the latter game. Riverton jumped out to a six-run lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Raiders offense continued to hit the gas pedal, adding five additional runs over the next three innings. With the gap at double-digits, Rock Springs was unable to keep the game alive after being held scoreless throughout five.
Although the Raiders did a good job of keeping Rock Springs off the scoreboard, Rock Springs finished the contest with three hits. One of the few positives was a double from Parker Ross in the bottom of the first. Sam Wheeler and Andrew Rondinelli recorded the other two hits, each coming away with a single.
In the final one-third inning, pitcher Ryan Powers allowed six runs across on three hits and walked four. Dylan Johnson, who also spent some time on the mound, struggled to get much going. Throughout three and one-third innings, Riverton’s offense scored five runs after Johnson gave up seven hits and two walks. During this time, Johnson recorded seven of the team’s eight strikeouts.
The final Rock Springs pitcher was Jaden Hunt. Throughout one and one-third innings, he allowed just one hit, walked a batter and recorded one strike out.
Riverton had no issues when it came to putting the ball into play. As a team, the Raiders collected 11 hits in five innings and finished the game with nine runs batted in. In four plate appearances, Darrick Devries collected three hits, batted in one run, and found his way across home plate twice. Hunter Hauck, Aguilo Friday, and Carter Noseep all managed to finish the contest with two hits a piece. Blake Dale and Nathan Hutchison combined for the final two hits.
Although Riverton’s lineup had zero issues putting up points, Friday and Hutchison gave Rock Springs the most trouble Tuesday night. The two Raiders combined for three hits, six RBIs, and scored three of the team’s 11 runs.
Riverton’s pitcher Blake Dale also gave the Stallions fits. Throughout five innings, Dale gave up zero runs, allowed just three hits, and struck out eight. During this time, he walked only three batters.
Following a rough afternoon, Rock Springs start preparing for its next match on Wednesday against East Idaho. While the Stallions delivered a much better performance, it wasn’t enough as the Sox battled back to defeat Rock Springs 19-12 after seven innings.
The home team got out to a great start as the Stallions put six runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. However, East Idaho battled back with 18 runs in the final four innings to cement the win. Rock Springs was held to six during that stretch.
After seven innings, Rock Springs closed out Wednesday’s contest with 13 hits and seven RBIs. East Idaho racked up 14 hits, but the 15 RBIs proved to be the difference maker.
Dylan Johnson, Hudson Garner, and Adryan Beardsley tied for the team lead in hits. Each Stallion connected for two apiece. Sam Wheeler, Parker Ross, Andrew Rondinelli, Trayton Gunyan, Dominik Gunyan, Thomas Murphy and Jaden Hunt also record hits. Johnson’s performance inside the batter’s box was also good enough to lead his team in RBIs after driving in three runs.
In two innings, Hunt allowed nine runs across on seven hits while striking out three and walking one.
After a rough couple of days and falling to 5-20 on the season, the Stallions will look to bounce back on Saturday, June 5, when Rock Springs plays host to both Green River and Evanston. The Stallions with take on the Knights at 10 a.m. followed by the Outlaws at 3 p.m.