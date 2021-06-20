IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The American Legion Post 24 Stallions wrapped up a four-day tournament Saturday morning in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After a five-game stretch, the Stallions returned home with a 2-3 record.
Rock Springs opened the tournament on June 16 with 9-8 victory against Idaho Falls before falling to Madison, Idaho, a day later by a narrow score of 4-3. On Friday, the Stallions found themselves back in the driver’s seat with a 9-2 victory over Green Canyon. However, Belgrade, Montana got the best of the Stallions by holding them scoreless 13-0.
Going into Saturday’s contest with an even record, Rock Springs did its best to return home with one last win. However, the Kansas Curve came out on top 6-3 after seven innings.
Rock Springs 9, Idaho Falls 8
To open things up, Rock Springs seized victory thanks to a walk-off fielder’s choice to end up on top. The game was tied at 8 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Dylan Johnson scored the game-winning run.
Earlier in the contest, Idaho falls broke up the scoring with a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Stallion offense got hot and scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the contest. Idaho Falls responded with its biggest inning, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth for the home team to go up 8-7.
To lead the comeback, Ryan Powers connected for a hard ground ball, allowing Sam Wheeler across home plate to even things up at 8-8.
Rock Springs outhit Idaho Falls 10-7 throughout the high-scoring affair. Johnson, Hudson Garner, and Parker Ross led the charge on offense for the Stallions. Johnson and Gardner combined for four runs batted in. Dominik Gunyan, Adryan Beardsley, Barrick Hess, and Powers each drove in one run.
Ross had a day in the hits department. In four at bats, the Stallion shortstop closed out Wednesday’s contest with a team-high three hits and scored one run. Wheeler, Johnson, and Garner came in right behind with two hits apiece. Gunyan recorded the tenth and final hit.
On the defensive side, Jaden Hunt concluded the come-from-behind win for Rock Springs. During his two and one-third innings on the mound, Hunt allowed four runs across on two hits. He struck out three and walked three batters. Gunyan started the game on the mound for Rock Springs and pitched five innings. He allowed four runs across on five hits while striking out three and walking four.
Madison 4, Rock Springs 3
Rock Springs came out on the wrong side of a 4-3 walk-off defeat Thursday morning. The Stallions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
However, Madison’s offense found its stride in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 3. In bottom of the sixth with two runners on, Easton Kerbs singled on a line drive deep to center field and brought in the game-winning run.
If the score wasn’t enough proof, these two teams came into Thursday’s contest evenly matched. After seven innings of play, both Rock Springs and Madison finished the contest with four hits, but Madison’s fourth and final RBI gave them the edge.
Wheeler drove in two of the Stallions’ three runs. Ross, who finished the contest with a team-high two hits, collected the team’s third RBI. Pitcher Barrick Hess, who was on the mound of two-thirds of an inning, gave up the game-winning hit, allowing the final run to score. Gunyan, who started the game, pitched four and two-thirds innings. He allowed three runs across on three hits, recording the team’s only two strikeouts.
Rock Springs 9, Green Canyon 2
Rock Springs was quick to bounce back. The Stallions scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to a 9-2 victory over the Huskies on Friday. Post 24 opened the scoring in the second inning when Hunt doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
In the bottom of the third, Rock Springs stretched the lead to 9-2 for what would be the final score. Garner got the bats going after hitting a single deep to right field, allowing Gunyan to advance home. Four batters later, Andrew Rondinelli scored on an error committed by the Huskies center fielder. Shortly after, Ross doubled on a line drive to left field to bring both Hunt and Powers to score. Following their fourth walk of the inning, both Ross and Wheeler advanced home on the same wild pitch, bringing the score to 9-2.
After a total of eight hits and six RBIs, leading the charge on offense for the Stallions were Ross and Powers. In four at bats, Ross finished the contest with one hit and tied for a team-high with two RBIs. As for Powers, the Stallions second baseman recorded a team-high two hits in three at bats and finished the contest with two RBIs. Other Stallions to drive in runs were Garner and Hunt.
Not only did Ross prove to have a great day inside the batter’s box, but when it was time to play defense, the right-hander picked up the win for Rock Springs after pitching a complete game. Throughout seven innings, Ross allowed only two runs across on four hits, and in the process, recorded two strikeouts while walking only three batters.
Kansas Curve 6, Rock Springs 3
Rock Springs looked to come out with one last victory but the Curve jumped out to a lead. Rock Springs scored all three of its runs in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough. Over the final two innings, the Curve put the game away after scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth.
Johnson pitched five and two-third innings, allowed six runs across on nine hits while striking out two.
On the other side of the ball, Wheeler and Hunt collected the only two hits for Rock Springs. Kansas closed out the contest with nine hits, and in the process, drove in four runs. Hunt was the only Stallion to record an RBI during the loss.
Following their time spent in Idaho, Rock Springs will take a few days off to recover from playing five games over a four-day span. Up next, the Stallions will travel to Green River on Friday, June 26, for their next match against the Knights. Friday’s game is set to begin at 8 p.m. inside Stratton-Meyers Park. Going into the contest, the Stallions sit at 9-27 on the season.