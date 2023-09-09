LARAMIE — Coming off its biggest win in years, the University of Wyoming football team moved to 2-0 with a 31-17 win over Portland State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The win was far from pretty, but 21 first-half points were enough to stave off any late comeback hopes from the Vikings, who fell to 0-2 on the year. The Cowboys led 31-10 going into the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown from Portland State gave the team hope after UW starting quarterback Andrew Peasley left the game after the third quarter.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

