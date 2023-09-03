wte-20230903-spts-Andrew-Peasley-02-ms.JPG

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley runs for yardage against Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — A nearly two-hour lightning delay wasn't enough to slow down the University of Wyoming.

Neither was a 14-point spread in favor of Texas Tech.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus