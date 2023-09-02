LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team wasn't supposed to win this weekend.
The Cowboys were 14-point underdogs at home against Texas Tech, a team that was just outside the Associated Press' first top 25 poll. The Red Raiders came to Laramie to win, but the Cowboys had other plans.
UW shocked the Red Raiders with a 35-33 double-overtime victory Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The win was produced in front of an announced crowd of 26,450, most of which ended up on the field to celebrate with the players moment after the final horn.
"I love this town. I love this state. This was my dream as a kid," offensive lineman and Laramie native Frank Crum said after the game. "I didn't know when my last year was (going to be), but I'm so glad I came back for (year) six. To open up here like this, it's very special for me."
The Cowboys overcame plenty of adversity throughout the night to seal their first win of the season. UW lost two fumbles in the first 15 minutes of the game, and the two turnovers led to 10 points for the Red Raiders and a 17-0 deficit for UW going into the second quarter.
The momentum shifted when nickleback Wrook Brown intercepted a pass from Tyler Shough. The Cowboys took advantage of the turnover, and fullback Caleb Driskill scored UW's first touchdown of the season on his first career touchdown catch from quarterback Andrew Peasley.
UW coach Craig Bohl thought Brown's interception was the major turning point for the trajectory of the rest of the game.
"It was early, but when Wrook Brown got that interception, I think that started to say, 'OK, we can make plays, too,'" Bohl said.
Driskill's four-yard score cut Texas Tech's lead to 17-10 early in the second quarter after UW kicker John Hoyland hit a career-long 56-yard field goal three minutes prior.
Down 17-10 at halftime despite two costly turnovers, UW was able to maintain the momentum in the second half. The Cowboys tied the game with a 16-yard touchdown run by Sam Scott, and took their first lead of the game 20-17 with a 31-yard field goal from Hoyland with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Texas Tech stayed in the game with a 27-yard field goal from Gino Garcia with 41 seconds left to force overtime.
After UW lost the coin toss, Peasley found the end zone on a 5-yard run to give the Cowboys a 27-20 lead. The Red Raiders answered right back with a 6-yard touchdown run from Tahj Brooks to force a second overtime.
Texas Tech started the second overtime on offense, and scored in five plays with a 15-yard pass from Shough to Jerand Bradley. The Red Raiders failed the two-point conversion and left the window open for UW at 33-27.
The Cowboys put together a six-play drive, capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg to tie the game. Forced to attempt a two-point conversion because of overtime rules, the Cowboys elected to hand the ball off to Scott from three yards out.
Scott was able to find a hole in Texas Tech's defense, finding his way into the end zone to clinch the double-overtime win.
"It was really encouraging to see him make some plays," Bohl said about Scott. "I mean, obviously, he had some big ones."
On top of falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter, Peasley also battled a handful of injuries throughout the game. He left the field three times after taking big hits, but he didn't stay on the sidelines long all three times.
"I think it was everything," Scott said about Peasley's resilience. "Seeing your quarterback just being able to take a lot and fight through the adversity, it makes you want to fight even more. He's a captain, and he leads us."
Peasley ended the night 18-of-34 for 149 yards and two touchdowns, adding a team-high 76 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Scott paced all UW running backs with 44 yards on seven carries and one score, followed by D.Q. James with nine carries for 38 yards.
Jamari Ferrell, who was UW's starting running back, struggled against Texas Tech's defense, running for just 21 yards on seven carries. Ferrell and James both lost fumbles early in the first quarter.
"I did not anticipate beating a quality team like this (with) getting down that far," Bohl said. "I think we were about one or two series away from maybe having a really hard time and having to change our whole DNA.
"We walked to the edge, but I remember, I challenged our offensive line. I said, 'Guys, we're kind of at a inflection point here, we've got to get something done. Those guys did, along with Andrew."
Peasley was one of the only people in the stadium to not see his touchdown pass to Gyllenborg in second overtime. The Red Raiders called a heavy blitz, and Peasley was hit as he threw the game-tying score.
"I had no idea," Peasley said. "We'd called that play before, but I was late to it. I completed it for like a 5-yard ball, but I knew I was hot and they were bringing pressure. If I would have put it on him, we would have scored way earlier.
"I told (offensive coordinator Tim Polasek), if we get another shot, call that play again. We called it, and I got it on him fast. I had to that time, because they were coming. That's probably the best feeling, when you're looking up in the sky, and your home team is going crazy."
Gyllenborg and fellow tight end Treyton Welch led UW's offense in receiving. Gyllenborg finished with five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Welch collected three catches for 31 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa led the Cowboys with 12 total tackles. Cornerback Tyrecus Davis and safety Wyett Ekeler finished with seven tackles apiece.
Texas Tech out-gained the Cowboys 431 to 320 in total offensive yards, but UW was able to slow the game down, winning the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes.
"It was full-circle," Suiaunoa said. "My freshman year, it was (a home win over Missouri). When we beat them, (the fans) all came. I didn't even rush the field with them. I just stood back and I looked at everybody rushing. It was a surreal moment, for sure."
UW will return to the field for its second home game of the season next weekend. The Cowboys (1-0) will host Portland State (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
