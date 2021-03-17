LARAMIE – It might not have ended like the way he wanted, but University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder has a feeling his rebuilding project is headed in the right direction.
The Cowboys’ resurgent 2020-21 season came to an end last Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament, a 69-66 loss to eventual tourney champion San Diego State. It was an epic back-and-forth affair, standing in stark contrast to a pair of regular season meetings the Aztecs won by 57 combined points.
The growth the Cowboys showed throughout the year was best displayed in that tight loss to SDSU. Constant improvements and methodical adjustments led to a product better than what was on the court when the season began.
UW finished the season 14-11. It’s the first time the program has finished with a winning record since the 2017-18 campaign. Over the previous two seasons, the Cowboys won a combined 17 games.
Given the fact the team trotted out four freshmen in significant roles and had only four players return from last season’s squad, there’s plenty to be excited about in Cowboys country.
“There’s no moral victories. Close isn’t good enough,” Linder said. “But with such a young group, I think people saw that we're getting better. And that's the only thing you can ask for as a coach is, ‘Are we getting better?.’”
Unless transfers were to occur, UW will return all of its players from this past season, a year that saw the emergence of a handful of stars and, additionally, the continued growth of a few returning players. The team had no seniors and, even if it did, all players are allowed to return for an additional season due to the hardships caused by COVID-19.
A year after averaging fewer than 63 points per game, the Cowboys thrived in Linder’s up-tempo system, leading the MW in scoring at 76.7 points per game. The defense surrendered about six more points per game than it did a season ago, but some of that can be attributed to youth.
UW is in a far better place than it was a year ago. In fact, it’s in a far better place than it was when the season started in late November 2020.
“We’ve grown tremendously in ways that people don’t see because of all the work that we put in behind the scenes,” freshman guard Xavier DuSell said. "After (playing San Diego State), we were able to see what a championship-level team looks like. How they communicate on the floor, how they play so hard.
"We're just trying to take that and implement every little bit of it we can into what we do in our program.”
The Cowboys’ future prospects start with freshman guard Marcus Williams, who was named the conference’s freshman of the year by both the media and coaches. The Dickinson, Texas, product averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game and had moments of stardom, including five games where he scored 20 points or more. He was named one of 30 finalists for the Kyle Macy national freshman of the year by College Insider on Tuesday.
Williams was hardly the only freshman who showed flashes this season. DuSell shined as the season progressed, culminating in his career-high 21 points in the final meeting with the Aztecs. The sharp-shooting guard from Arizona hit six 3-pointers against SDSU and connected on a whopping 45.6% of his tries from deep for the season.
Though he missed the first 13 games of the season recovering from a knee injury he sustained during high school, freshman center Graham Ike made his presence felt from the moment he stepped on the court for his first game against Nevada. The big man from Colorado quickly became a go-to option for the Pokes in the post, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. His skills were best displayed in the team’s tournament opener against San Jose State, where Ike scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-14 shooting.
Freshman do-everything forward Jeremiah Oden took his share of lumps in his first season, starting in 11 games but seeing less action as the season progressed. When Ike was out, Oden was asked to play out of position as a center for the first time since he played youth basketball. The 6-foot-8 Illinois product had five double-digit scoring efforts.
And, while not a freshman, junior guard Drake Jeffries made an impact in his first season as a Cowboy, leading the team in 3-point field goal attempts while connecting on just under 37% of them.
The four returners from the 2019-20 season had their own moments of growth. Redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado once again served as the team’s pulse, and though his scoring was down compared to a year ago, he made his impact felt on both ends of the floor. Maldonado started all 25 games, was second on the team with 12.5 points per game and led UW in both rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.6) per game. He also played tenacious defense on each and every possession.
Sophomores Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster, who started the season in COVID-19 protocol, had up and down seasons for different reasons. Marble got off to a slow start and initially had trouble adjusting to his role on the team, Linder said. But the crafty scoring guard caught fire midway through the season, finishing with at least 10 points in seven of the team’s final 12 games.
Foster, meanwhile, started the season with a bang after returning to the lineup, averaging 18.3 points per game in his first three games. He was solid up until a Jan. 24 matchup with Nevada, when he went down with a knee injury. Foster missed the next five weeks and scored 19 points combined in his last four games.
The last returning piece was redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson, who started the season with a 25-point effort against Mississippi Valley State but struggled to find consistency throughout the season, finishing with less than 10 points in 18 games. He rebounded toward the end of the season, though, scoring 12 or more points in three of the Cowboys’ final six games.
The four returning Cowboys might not have had the statistical jump some expected, but they more than made up for it in the locker room as veteran leaders on one of the youngest teams in college basketball.
Linder believes the talent is in place. It’s just about continuing to develop now.
“(Wyoming) is not a transfer destination … at the end of the day, you have to do it with homegrown guys,” Linder said. “You have to go through some of the growing pains that you have to endure in order for them to be guys that, in the end, are good enough to help you win championships.”
As Linder noted following his team’s tournament loss, there is light at the end of the tunnel in Laramie. A team that was stuck in a rut for the better part of two seasons finally sees signs of life.
Linder has long said it was never going to be an overnight fix for the Pokes. But for the first time in a few years, there’s a solid foundation in place.
Just ask the guys helping build it.
“It comes from everyday work. One day after another, just brick by brick,” DuSell said. “One day, you’re going to look up and you’re going to have a mansion.”