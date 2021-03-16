Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller takes up his position in a game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 22, 2019. The Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller's 2021 option. The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance. It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.