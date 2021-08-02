Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Riverton has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions Sublette, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln County. This includes the cities of Big Piney, Kemmerer, Green River, Rock Springs, South Pass/Atlantic City and Jeffrey City. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows from area burn scars. * Backcountry roads, particularly those vulnerable to flash flooding, may become impassable or cut off. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&