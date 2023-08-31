ROCK SPRINGS — The preseason work began this week for the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team to defend its National Junior College Athletic Association Championship.

With 18 wrestlers returning and 16 more joining the fold, head coach Art Castillo is fired up about the possibilities and challenges of the upcoming season.

