ROCK SPRINGS — The preseason work began this week for the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team to defend its National Junior College Athletic Association Championship.
With 18 wrestlers returning and 16 more joining the fold, head coach Art Castillo is fired up about the possibilities and challenges of the upcoming season.
“The old proverbial, ‘The hunter becomes the hunted,’ is probably going to be different for us, but I’m OK with that,” he said. “I think last year, we kind of had a chip on our shoulder because we knew we were a lot better. I think we started the polls at five, and this year, we’re probably going to be starting out at No. 1.
“To go wire to wire as No. 1 is really hard to do. We have to kind of compartmentalize and put that away, and just focus on getting better every day.”
With the target on their backs this season, Castillo said the team will focus on what they have always focused on: understand resources, build a foundation of family, team and serving others and each other.
“That stuff isn’t going to change. We only had 25 guys on our team last year, so with 34, it’s just going to be a lot more work for all of us and we’re all excited about that,” said Castillo.
Challenges
This will be the largest team Castillo has ever rostered in his 15 years as the Western Wyoming head coach. The team will have six returning All-Americans in sophomores Bridger Ricks, Cody Phelps, River Wardle, Chris Lopez, Jayden Luttrell, Darion Johnson and Talmage Carman. Last season’s team had just two returning starters.
“I’m excited about the impact our returners are going to have. I’ve never seen a returning group more excited either,” Castillo said. “A lot of those were freshman, so I’m excited to see the development they’ve had as young men and as wrestlers. We’ve made tremendous strides academically. I’m just excited to see them put all the pieces together and see this well-oiled machine.”
With such a big roster, there will be some challenges that come with it.
“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited for the challenge. We couldn’t turn down these young men that wanted to be on our team, so we’re excited about them and I think the future’s bright,” he said.
Castillo said that having them on the same page will be the hardest thing for him, as a coach.
He said ways to make it less challenging is simply having the guys get to know each other, like knowing what town their high school was in, how many siblings they have or what their favorite sports teams are.
“We want these guys to know all of these things about each other so they can have conversations far beyond wrestling,” Castillo said.
Hunger and self-reflecting
Even after winning the national title in 2023, Castillo and the Mustangs have the desire to do more and be better every single day.
“For me, personally, I’ve never been more fired up to coach. I’ve never more excited and more eager to get back to work,” he said.
“For me, it’s easy. I’m excited about the possibilities. I know my team is under the same thought. A lot of them stayed here this summer to work out and take classes and you can tell that they’re just as excited as I am. Hopefully, our returners can instill that in our newcomers and get them on board quickly.”
Castillo didn’t realize how much a national title was missing from his hall-of-fame resume. He called winning the championship the results of “lifetime’s worth of work.”
“I found out that I was really digging, digging and grinding, grinding my whole life,” he said.
“When I won that, there were a lot of emotions that came from that, personally, for me. I noticed how important it was to so many people in our community. Especially going down to the Kum & Go the Monday after we got back from nationals, I ran into four people and three of them I had never met before that were so excited about it and congratulated me. You just realize the impact it has on so many people and how it’s so special.
“I did find that this desire for me to coach and lead young men has never been burning brighter than it is right now. I’m just really excited about that.”
He said that winning the national championship brings more validity to what he has been preaching to his wrestlers over the last 15 years and that he won’t treat this upcoming season different.
“I’m just going to be myself and continue to do what I’ve always done, and that’s showing them why this is important in their life,” he said. “I think the level of enthusiasm I bring on a daily basis will rub off on them and our coaching staff included. I don’t think there is going to be too many changes. I think they’re going to see the validity of what I brought for 15 years works. I think there’s another notch to that.”
Preparation, patience and pressure
Over the next several of weeks, leading up to the regular season, the Mustangs will be getting their bodies ready.
“The preseason stuff is not fun. There’s not much fun about it and it’s just getting your body ready for a long wrestling season. We get together as a coaching staff and piece together things. I’ve taken notes from every year that I’ve coached and we’ll throw this out or we’ll add this and we’ll see more of this and do more of that,” Castillo said.
During the month of September, the team will be doing a lot of running, lifting and getting familiar with being a college athlete. Also, getting to understand their sleep cycles, the type of nutrition their bodies need to be successful.
Castillo said the championship experience of his roster can result in impatience and that learning to be patient throughout the season will be tough, even for himself.
“I have to keep in mind that I need to be patient,” he said. “This team is really seasoned, in terms of a junior college standpoint. They have a lot of championship experience and matches under their belt. We’re going to have to be patient, but I’m looking forward to seeing them get better every single day.”
The Western Wyoming Mustangs are the only team in NJCAA history to have 10 All-Americans on a roster and now they are national champions.
“I’m excited to see what this team can do and wherever that takes us. We’re not going to put pressure on ourselves to be breaking records and all of these things,” he said. “We’ll talk about having that target on our back as being national champions, but then that’s over and it’s about how can we get better every single day. That’s the goal.”
A familiar face
The Mustangs are bringing on a new assistant coach to the staff this season in Joey Revelli. He was an All-American and Academic All-American for Western Wyoming in 2020.
Castillo said Revelli is the “epitome of Western Wyoming wrestling.”
“He’s a hardnosed, tough kid, great teammate who devoted his time in the classroom, tough on the mat, did everything I asked of him and I think he’ll mesh well with the guys. He’s kind of a young gun, who will be cool with the kids. He’ll be a strong connection between the coaching staff and the team. We’re really excited bringing him back on,” he said.
Championship pedigree and leadership
Along with 18 returning wrestlers from the national championship team, the Mustangs bring plenty of championship pedigree from their time in high school.
In total, the Mustangs will have 55 former state champions on the roster, a former Top 100 recruit in Dmarion Lopez and a World Silver Medalist in Francisco Ayala.
Castillo isn’t just looking at a handful of wrestlers to be leaders for his squad this season. He expects everyone on his team to be a leader in some way.
“I expect everyone to come in and lead in their own way, whether that’s in the classroom, the dorm room, in the hallway, in the community or in the practice room,” he said. “Understanding that with 34 guys, more than two-thirds of you aren’t going to be wrestling at nationals, you have to have something bigger than wrestling and you have to contribute in some way. For them to understand what that role is and find that role, I expect them to do that.
“At the same time, they have to be ready to compete at all times because things happen. We just want everybody in here firing on all cylinders, thinking they’re all trying to win national titles and get degrees. That’s essentially why we’re here.”
The 2023-2024 Western Wyoming Mustangs roster
Bridger Ricks, Sefton Douglas, Heath Clyde, Kamron Alegria, Isaiah Rubio, Cody Phelps, Tyler Archuleta, Austin Kelly, Tommy Dalton, Tristan Stafford, Ryder Robinson, Jonathan Crespin, River Wardle, Chris Lopez, Wyatt McDermott, Colton Erickson, Maclaine Percivel, Anthony Fuentes, Conway Christensen, Francisco Ayala, Ethan Coy, Jayden Luttrell, Paxton Daggett, Will Harmon, Gatlin Wilson, Logan Holdaway, Darion Johnson, Wesley Reeves, Talmage Carman, Jake Fuentes, DJ Cohen, Matthew Boone, Payton Calico and Dmarion Lopez.
