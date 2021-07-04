Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols reacts after her routine on the uneven bars in the Perfect 10 Challenge at the Bart and Nadia Sports Experience in Oklahoma City on Feb. 16, 2019. Nichols, an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, welcomed opportunities for college-bound athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Nichols turned down several opportunities in 2016 to maintain her amateur status. She went on to win a pair of national titles at Oklahoma.