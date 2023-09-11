GRHS Volleyball

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – It was a tightly-contested matchup on the volleyball court between the hosting Green River High School Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Lady Wolves won the first set narrowly, 25-22, and then won the second set by an even closer margin, 25-23.

