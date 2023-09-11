It was a tightly-contested matchup on the volleyball court between the hosting Green River High School Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 7.
GREEN RIVER – It was a tightly-contested matchup on the volleyball court between the hosting Green River High School Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Lady Wolves won the first set narrowly, 25-22, and then won the second set by an even closer margin, 25-23.
The Lady Tigers remained poised, however. They would defeat the Lady Tigers in the third and fourth sets. Rock Springs won the third by a score of 26-24 and then the fourth by a score of 25-22.
That set the stage for an exciting fifth set, which saw the home team come away with the victory, 19-17.
Green River vs. Cheyenne East
The next day, on Sept. 8, the Green River Lady Wolves were swept by Cheyenne East High School (23-25, 17-25 and 19-25).
